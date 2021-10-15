Sometimes the golfers beat the course and other times the course beats the golfers. The latter happened Thursday in Spain.

Play was suspended Wednesday, but it did not interfere too much with just one golfer. Raphaël Jacquelin (one under par, through 17), needed to complete one more hole today. The first round was competitive, but only 10 golfers shot under par on the day. Starting today, Julien Guerrier (four under) holds a one-stroke lead over Rafa Cabrera-Bello. We will see if today presents better conditions and better overall play from the field.

How to Watch: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Second Round

Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Second Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pablo Larrazábal (even) did not have the best overall round, but after one day is sitting just four strokes off the lead in a very low scoring first round.

Guerrier took the lead on Day 1 largely behind three birdies on the first five holes. From there, he shot one under par with three birdies and two bogeys, including one on the final hole of the day. Like most of the golfers in the field, the front nine was significantly friendlier to Guerrier.

Right behind him is Cabrera-Bello (three under), who is fresh off his playoff win at the Open de España in Spain last week. The tour stayed in the country for a second straight tournament.

Cabrera Bello was at four under with the lead heading into the 15th hole before a bogey and even par play for the final four holes.

Coming in the betting favorite was John Catlin (two over) who is six strokes off the lead today. That's not an insurmountable lead, and if you recall last year's tournament, he won by finishing two over par in a similarly styled event where the course and conditions played the same.

Regional restrictions may apply.