How to Watch Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Final Round

It took three days, but it looks like the golfers are finally playing the course and winning, not the other way around at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters.

The final round at the Real Club Valderrama in Spain kicks off this morning with Laurie Canter (seven under par) in control with a three-stroke lead, but the field is starting to find a rhythm on the course.

A bit on Friday and then more on Saturday, the golfers took control and started to play the course a lot better after an abysmal first day on Thursday. Still, a low under par is likely to win this tournament with Canter looking to hold back the rest of the field today.

How to Watch Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters:

Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Due to the conditions, last year John Catlin won despite his 72 on the final day.

Canter built his lead on Friday shooting a six-under 65 and balanced that yesterday with a very erratic day but enough to shoot a four-under 67. If it weren’t for his struggles on Thursday (three over), Canter might be running away from the field this morning.

Right behind Canter are two golfers that have an opportunity to come back and win on Championship Sunday.

Matt Fitzpatrick (four under) is just three strokes off the lead. He had a great opportunity on Friday coming into the final hole with an opportunity to build on his five-under day, but a double-bogey threw off his momentum. Before that, he was perfect on the day with five birdies and zero shots over par.

The results were reversed for David Lipsky (three under) who had an even-par day on Thursday, fell apart on Friday and then was nearly perfect on Saturday, knocking in eight birdies after an opening hole bogey.

This tournament is about risk management for the field behind the leader. One bad hole. One bad day. A front nine or a back nine. Every golfer has one of those that went the wrong way leading to them looking up a Canter this morning.