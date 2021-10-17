    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    It took three days, but it looks like the golfers are finally playing the course and winning, not the other way around at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters.
    Author:

    The final round at the Real Club Valderrama in Spain kicks off this morning with Laurie Canter (seven under par) in control with a three-stroke lead, but the field is starting to find a rhythm on the course. 

    A bit on Friday and then more on Saturday, the golfers took control and started to play the course a lot better after an abysmal first day on Thursday. Still, a low under par is likely to win this tournament with Canter looking to hold back the rest of the field today.

    How to Watch Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters:

    Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Due to the conditions, last year John Catlin won despite his 72 on the final day.

    Canter built his lead on Friday shooting a six-under 65 and balanced that yesterday with a very erratic day but enough to shoot a four-under 67. If it weren’t for his struggles on Thursday (three over), Canter might be running away from the field this morning.

    Right behind Canter are two golfers that have an opportunity to come back and win on Championship Sunday.

    Matt Fitzpatrick (four under) is just three strokes off the lead. He had a great opportunity on Friday coming into the final hole with an opportunity to build on his five-under day, but a double-bogey threw off his momentum. Before that, he was perfect on the day with five birdies and zero shots over par.

    The results were reversed for David Lipsky (three under) who had an even-par day on Thursday, fell apart on Friday and then was nearly perfect on Saturday, knocking in eight birdies after an opening hole bogey.

    This tournament is about risk management for the field behind the leader. One bad hole. One bad day. A front nine or a back nine. Every golfer has one of those that went the wrong way leading to them looking up a Canter this morning. 

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Final Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    7:30
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15661415
    Golf

    How to Watch Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Final Round

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16935467
    Other

    How to Watch the Paris Marathon

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_15358580
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Hawaii Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack

    9 hours ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos safety JL Skinner (0) knocks Nevada Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) out of bounds during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Nevada vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    9 hours ago
    Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Isaiah Newcombe (31) tackles Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) in the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Hawaii vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    9 hours ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Washington at Gonzaga in Men's College Soccer

    9 hours ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Cal vs. Santa Clara

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16072781 (1)
    NHL

    How to Watch Jets at Sharks

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16920484
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Utah

    9 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy