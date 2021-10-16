How to Watch Andalucía Masters, Third Round

Romain Langasque leads heading into the third round of the Andalucía Masters on the PGA European Tour.

Just 15 golfers shot under par in the second round of the Andalucía Masters on Friday, and just 12 golfers are under par for the tournament overall. Romain Langasque leads the pack at four under par entering the third round Saturday.

Last year, John Catlin won the tournament w two over par through four rounds, which was good enough to beat the rest of the field in Spain.

How to Watch Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters:

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Catlin is five over par in the tournament this year, but he could get back in contention with two strong rounds over the weekend.

Langasque has a one-stroke lead over four other golfers and a two-stroke lead over the next pack of four.

Langasque jumped from tied for third into the lead with an eagle on the 17th hole. Before that, he was even for the day with a solo birdie on the first hole and his only bogey on the ninth hole.

The two leaders after Thursday’s first round, Julien Guerrier and Rafa Cabrera Bello, fell off the pace. Guerrier (-2) shot two over par to fall into tie for sixth place and Bello (E) shot three over par to fall to a tie for 13th.