    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Andalucía Masters, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Romain Langasque leads heading into the third round of the Andalucía Masters on the PGA European Tour.
    Author:

    Just 15 golfers shot under par in the second round of the Andalucía Masters on Friday, and just 12 golfers are under par for the tournament overall. Romain Langasque leads the pack at four under par entering the third round Saturday. 

    Last year, John Catlin won the tournament w two over par through four rounds, which was good enough to beat the rest of the field in Spain.

    How to Watch Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Catlin is five over par in the tournament this year, but he could get back in contention with two strong rounds over the weekend.

    Langasque has a one-stroke lead over four other golfers and a two-stroke lead over the next pack of four.

    Langasque jumped from tied for third into the lead with an eagle on the 17th hole. Before that, he was even for the day with a solo birdie on the first hole and his only bogey on the ninth hole.

    The two leaders after Thursday’s first round, Julien Guerrier and Rafa Cabrera Bello, fell off the pace. Guerrier (-2) shot two over par to fall into tie for sixth place and Bello (E) shot three over par to fall to a tie for 13th.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Third Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16123276
    Golf

    How to Watch Andalucía Masters, Third Round

    just now
    USATSI_16868430
    High School Football

    How to Watch Centennial (Corona) at Norco in High School Football

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_15962054
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch UCLA at Arizona in Women's College Volleyball

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16894267
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch California at Oregon

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16138593
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch San Diego State at San Diego in College Soccer

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16689964
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch San Diego State at San Jose State

    9 hours ago
    October 2, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Damien Moore (28) is tackled by the Washington State Cougars during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Oregon vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    9 hours ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson (21) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Cal vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    9 hours ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) runs the ball against New Mexico Lobos defensive end Joey Noble (98) during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    San Jose State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    9 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy