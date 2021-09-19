How to Watch European PGA Tour Dutch Open, Final Round

Go big or go home works in so many scenarios in life. Sweden’s Kristoffer Broberg went very, very big on Saturday, setting up what should be an easy Sunday.

Kristoffer Broberg started off the Dutch Open with a modest four under par on Thursday before really going to work with an awesome eight under on Friday, setting up a masterpiece 11 under on Saturday. He's now 23 under par overall.

The Swedish golfer is in a firm position to not only win but dominate this tournament. He currently holds an eight-stroke lead over Marcus Helligkilde (15 under) and a nine-stroke lead over a trio of golfers currently at 14 under on the week. Broberg could take it easy, shoot an even-par and likely win today.

Broberg had a phenomenal Saturday on the course, shooting an 11-under 61 on the day including an impressive eagle on the fourth hole. He recorded 10 birdies total.

Of the pack looking to make a miracle comeback today, the best rounds through three days come from Richard Mansell (14 under) who shot eight under on Friday, and Matthias Schmid (14 under) who shot seven under on Saturday.

What makes Broberg’s week so impressive is that he has scored below par only twice. Two bogeys total—one on the 16th hole on Friday and one on the ninth hole Saturday.

The other variable is the steady diet of birdies. Broberg had four on Thursday, nine on Friday and 10 on Saturday (with one eagle for 11 positive holes) for a total 23 birdies in 54 holes. Adding in the eagle, it has been 24 positive holes, two negative and 28 even-par holes in three days.

Are we setting up for one of the biggest comebacks in the history of the PGA European Tour or a triumph for Broberg?