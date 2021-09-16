How to Watch the European PGA Tour Dutch Open, First Round

The Dutch Open is back after missing 2020 due to the pandemic, and the European Tour continues its race to Dubai.

The longest-running tour event in the Netherlands may not feature any Top 50 ranked golfers in the field, but it has a healthy purse and includes 148 golfers looking to win this tournament. This event did not occur last year due to COVID-19. The reigning champion from 2019, Sergio Garcia, won by just one stroke after a bogey on 17 and holding par on 18 to sneak by with a one-stroke win. Since 2011, this has been a very competitive tournament with six one-stroke finishes and a playoff.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

In 2019, Garcia held on for a win over Nicolai Hojgaard with a steady week of golf and battling strong winds:

The betting odds favor Thomas Pieters (+1200) with Sam Horsfield and Branden Grace (+1500) also with very favorable odds via FanDuel. In 2019 Pieters (-10) finished T10 and Horsfield (-3) was not in the running at all after a very poor weekend.

Horsfield kicks off the day for the favorites at 8:29 a.m. ET with Darius van Driel and Andrew Johnston. Grace tees off at 8:40 a.m. EST with Joost Luiten and Johannes Veerman in a really fun group to watch.

Luiten is a two-time winner at The Dutch Open and could become just the eighth golfer in tournament history to claim the title three times. Flory Van Donck of Belgium is the only golfer to win The Dutch Open more than thrice, clinching his fifth title in 1953.

Pieters tees off at 1:36 p.m. ET with his initial group of Graeme McDowell and Rory Sabbatini. Garcia is not defending his championship.

