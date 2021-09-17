How to Watch the European PGA Tour Dutch Open, Second Round

One round is in the books with a very congested leaderboard and not much separation from 1-14 leading to an exciting final three days.

After one day on the course in the Netherlands, Irish golfer Niall Kearney (-7) holds a two-stroke lead over a deep pack of golfers within one to two strokes of the lead. He had one of the cleanest cards today with zero bogey’s and seven birdies, three on the front nine and four on the back nine. This season on the European Tour, Kearney has three Top 12 finishes and now he has the pressure on his back to try and hold onto a lead and get his first win on the tour!

In the first round Thomas Detry finds himself down two strokes from the lead, but in the pack with 13 other golfers within a birdie or eagle from the top of the pack!

The betting favorites are all over the leaderboard after one day on the course. Thomas Pieters (-3) is T24, coming in as the odds favorite to win this tournament. Only four strokes from the lead doesn’t knock him out of the running, but gives him some work to do today and over the weekend. Another favorite, Branden Grace (PAR) is T73 overall.

Former champion Joost Luiten (PAR) is also T73 after one day in his hunt for another Dutch Open Championship win, chasing history.

Sam Horsfield (-5) is T4 after the first day and firmly in the running as the other favorite coming into the tournament. He had a mixed day with three bogey’s and eight birdies, with a slightly stronger front nine than back nine.

Marcus Helligkilde (-5) finds himself in the running largely due to an awesome eagle on the seventh hole. Without that, he is -3 and not in the position he is in today, near the top of the leaderboard. He added in three birdies and zero shots over par. It will be interesting to see how he handles the course today and if he can make a move up the leaderboard!

