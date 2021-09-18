How to Watch European PGA Tour Dutch Open, Third Round

Halfway through the European PGA Tour Dutch Open, this week's cuts eliminated everyone not at least two-under-par, which removed one of the biggest stories of the tournament.

One of the most fun stories coming into the Dutch Open was watching to see if two-time winner Joost Luiten could win the tournament for a third time, making history. Unfortunately for him, after back-to-back par rounds, he did not make the cut.

The big story on the course heading into today is Swedish golfer Kristoffer Broberg, who shot a Friday best 64 to take the lead at -7 heading into the weekend. Can he maintain his steady play and win the weekend?

Despite not making the cut, Luiten made one of the best shots of the day with an eagle while Branden Grace had a beautiful approach shot from the bunker to continue his momentum on the back-nine.

Broberg is the leader in the clubhouse due to his clean and stellar play. Through 36 holes, the Swedish golfer has just one bogey to 12 birdies. His scorecard through two days has a birdie on all but eight holes overall.

Richard Mansell (-9) also made his way up the leaderboard with a 64 yesterday. His Friday was terrific, featuring six birdies and one eagle to close the day on 18. He bogeyed that same hole on Thursday, which had to feel really good to knock it in for eagle and climb up from T12 to T6 as he walked off the course.

That is how you build momentum.

Betting favorites Sam Horsfield (-6), Branden Grace (-4) and Thomas Pieters (-4) are still in consideration and made the cut, but are digging bigger and bigger holes. Pieters was just a -1 on Friday, Grace stormed back from an even Thursday to a -4 Friday and Horsfield was all over the place on Friday with a -1 highlighted by a double-bogey on 13 (after bogeying it on Thursday).

It has been a rough couple of days for the odds on favorites to win the tournament.

