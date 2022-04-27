Fabian Gomez at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

How to Watch Fabian Gomez at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Fabian Gomez missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He'll be after better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Fabian Gomez at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Gomez's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Gomez has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Gomez has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
50
-4
$9,317
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+9
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
