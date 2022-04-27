Fabian Gomez at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

How to Watch Fabian Gomez at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Fabian Gomez plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Fabian Gomez missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He'll be after better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Fabian Gomez at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Gomez's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Gomez has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Gomez has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 50 -4 $9,317 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +9 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +2 $0 August 12-15 Wyndham Championship MC E $0

