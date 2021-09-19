September 19, 2021
How to Watch Fortinet Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy lead the field at 14 under par heading into the final round of the Fortinet Championship.
Author:

Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy (-14) sit atop the leaderboard heading into Sunday's final round at the Fortinet Championship.

As the first event of the 2021-22 PGA Tour season enters its final day, 16 other golfers lurk within four strokes of the lead. Max Homa (-12) is tied with Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Troy Merritt and Beau Hossler in second place, two strokes back of the leaders. Stallings had an eagle on the fifth hole Saturday.

How to Watch the Fortinet Championship:

Event Date: Sep. 19, 2021

Event Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Fortinet Championship online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Knous started the third round with six birdies on the front nine. On the back nine, he had a bogey on the 12th hole but birdies on two of the last three holes to finish with a share of the lead.

Knous shot a birdie on four of his first nine holes Friday and had three birdies on the back nine. 

McNealy had bogeys on his first three holes Friday but shot 11 under par on the next 15 holes. He finished two under par Saturday after he finished with four bogeys on the front nine.

Merritt (-12) has been the most consistently strong golfer on the course all week. He has rounds of five under, four under and three under par so far.

PGA Tour Fortinet Championship, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
