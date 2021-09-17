How to Watch the Fortinet Championship, Second Round

Jon Rahm did not have a banner day, but the field in Napa is getting the 2022 PGA Tour season off to a memorable start.

In the Fortinet Championship, the projected cut line is -2, so world's No. 1 Jon Rahm (E) has some work to do today to stay in the hunt for the first event of the season. He didn’t have a bad round, but two birdies and two bogeys left him back where he started.

How to Watch Fortinet Championship:

Game Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Rahm has the game, obviously, to break out a monster round today and not only make the cut, but get back in the hunt for the lead with one day on the course.

Day 1 featured really strong putting as well as some strong shots in the short game, highlighted by Kim Si-woo who had some outstanding shots on and around the green.

Coming in the, favorite for the week was Kevin Na (-3), who, like Rahm, didn’t have a bad day on the course. He just didn’t have a great day. He tapped in four birdies and one bogey but really found his rhythm on the back nine. That might have been what he needed to build momentum for today and make a move up the leaderboard.

The current leaderboard has Chez Reavie (seven under par) at the top with Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin within a stroke of the lead.

Newly crowned PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris (four under) is getting his second season off to a steady start as well.