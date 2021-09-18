September 18, 2021
How to Watch the Fortinet Championship, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Maverick McNealy leads a crowded field heading into the third round of the Fortinet Championship.
Maverick McNealy took over the top of the leaderboard with an eight-under-par score of 64 in the second round at the Fortinet Championship. McNealy (-12) overcame three consecutive bogeys and scored an eagle on the final hole Friday to move into first place.

Chez Reavie, the leader entering the second round, shot three over par Friday to drop to four under par for the tournament.

How to Watch the Fortinet Championship Third Round:

Round Date: September 18, 2021

Round Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Fortinet Championship Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Beau Hossler also shot 64 in the second round and with Mito Pereira sits two strokes back of McNealy entering the third round. Hossler had four birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine and no bogeys on the day.

McNealy birdied four consecutive holes and eagled on the ninth hole. He had no bogeys and five birdies on the back nine to secure his place at the head of the pack.

PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris (-9) is tied for fourth place, but stars Jon Rahm (-1), Phil Mickelson (-3) and Kevin Na (+5, missed cut) have struggled at the Silverado Resort and Spa's North Course.

