How to Watch Francesco Molinari at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 10, 2022; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Francesco Molinari waves to the crowd after sinking a putt on 17 during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Francesco Molinari shot +8 and took 48th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 PGA Championship.

How to Watch Francesco Molinari at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Molinari's Statistics

Molinari has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Molinari has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Molinari has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +8 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +10 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 42 -2 $73,000

Regional restrictions apply.