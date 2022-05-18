How to Watch Francesco Molinari at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Francesco Molinari shot +8 and took 48th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 PGA Championship.
How to Watch Francesco Molinari at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Molinari's Statistics
- Molinari has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Molinari has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Molinari has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
42
-2
$73,000
How To Watch
