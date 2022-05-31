How to Watch Francesco Molinari at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Francesco Molinari will compete in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a 55th-place finish in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the PGA Championship.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
Molinari's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Molinari has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Molinari has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Molinari missed the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2016).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+10
$0
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
