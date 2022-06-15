How to Watch Francesco Molinari at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Francesco Molinari enters the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 coming off a 26th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Francesco Molinari at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Molinari's Statistics
- Molinari will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Molinari has finished below par seven times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Molinari has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
