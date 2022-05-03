How to Watch Francesco Molinari at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Francesco Molinari looks to show better in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.
How to Watch Francesco Molinari at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Molinari's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Molinari has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Molinari has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- Molinari came away victorious in 2018, the last time he visted TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
42
-2
$73,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
55
-2
$27,600
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
43
-4
$26,705
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
