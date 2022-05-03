How to Watch Francesco Molinari at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 18, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Francesco Molinari plays his shot from the rough on the 18th hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Francesco Molinari looks to show better in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Molinari's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Molinari has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Molinari has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

Molinari came away victorious in 2018, the last time he visted TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +8 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +10 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 42 -2 $73,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 55 -2 $27,600 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 43 -4 $26,705

