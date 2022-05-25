How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Gary Woodland enters the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 after a 34th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last tournament.
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Woodland's Statistics
- Woodland has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Woodland last played this course in 2021, placing 14th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
24
-9
$60,955
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
How To Watch
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
