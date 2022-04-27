How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Gary Woodland hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Gary Woodland is in 21st position with a score of -4.

How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Woodland's Statistics

Woodland has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +8 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 8 -9 $234,350 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 21 -9 $85,020 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +6 $0

