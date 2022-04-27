Skip to main content

How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Gary Woodland hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Gary Woodland is in 21st position with a score of -4.

How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Mexico Open

Woodland's Statistics

  • Woodland has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last seven rounds.
  • Over his last seven rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

MC

+8

$0

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

8

-9

$234,350

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

21

-9

$85,020

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+6

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

