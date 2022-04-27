How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Gary Woodland is in 21st position with a score of -4.
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Woodland's Statistics
- Woodland has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
21
-9
$85,020
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+6
$0
