How to Watch Gary Woodland at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Gary Woodland putts onto the green on the 18th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Woodland, the No. 103 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 38th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22.

How to Watch Gary Woodland at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Woodland's Statistics

Woodland has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 24 -9 $60,955 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +8 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 8 -9 $234,350 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 21 -9 $85,020

Regional restrictions apply.