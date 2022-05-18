How to Watch Gary Woodland at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Gary Woodland, the No. 103 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 38th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22.
How to Watch Gary Woodland at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Woodland's Statistics
- Woodland has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
24
-9
$60,955
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
21
-9
$85,020
