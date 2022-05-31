How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Gary Woodland enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at Muirfield Village GC.
How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Woodland's Statistics
- Woodland has finished below par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Woodland has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Over Woodland's last 11 trips to this course, he has two top-five finishes. His average finish here is 29th.
- Woodland has made the cut eight times in his last 11 events at this course.
- Woodland missed the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
24
-9
$60,955
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
