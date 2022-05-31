How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Gary Woodland hits his tee shot on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Woodland enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC

Woodland's Statistics

Woodland has finished below par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Woodland has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Over Woodland's last 11 trips to this course, he has two top-five finishes. His average finish here is 29th.

Woodland has made the cut eight times in his last 11 events at this course.

Woodland missed the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 24 -9 $60,955 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +8 $0

