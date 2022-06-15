How to Watch Gary Woodland at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Gary Woodland, the No. 113 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 50th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club of Brookline June 16-19.
How to Watch Gary Woodland at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Woodland's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Woodland has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Woodland has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
24
-9
$60,955
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)