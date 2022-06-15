How to Watch Gary Woodland at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 13, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Gary Woodland practices on the driving range during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Woodland, the No. 113 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 50th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club of Brookline June 16-19.

How to Watch Gary Woodland at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Woodland's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Woodland has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Woodland has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 24 -9 $60,955

Regional restrictions apply.