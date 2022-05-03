How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Gary Woodland putts onto the green on the 18th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Woodland looks for better results in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after he took fifth shooting -7 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:

Woodland's Statistics

Woodland has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.

Woodland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

The last time Woodland competed at this course (2018), he placed 53rd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 24 -9 $60,955 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +8 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 8 -9 $234,350 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 21 -9 $85,020 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +6 $0

