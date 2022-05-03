How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Gary Woodland looks for better results in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after he took fifth shooting -7 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Woodland's Statistics
- Woodland has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Woodland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- The last time Woodland competed at this course (2018), he placed 53rd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
24
-9
$60,955
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
21
-9
$85,020
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
