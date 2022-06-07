How to Watch George McNeill at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
George McNeill finished 60th in the RBC Canadian Open in 2019, shooting a +1 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 9-12 at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch George McNeill at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Location: Toronto, Canada
McNeill's Statistics
- McNeill has finished below par twice and ended the round without a bogey once over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- McNeill has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
MC
E
$0
July 8-11
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 10-13
Palmetto Championship at Congaree
MC
+9
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
