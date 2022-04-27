Skip to main content

How to Watch Graeme McDowell at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Graeme McDowell plays from the fifth tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Graeme McDowell is in 61st position with a score of -1.

How to Watch Graeme McDowell at the Mexico Open

McDowell's Statistics

  • McDowell has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last seven rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
  • McDowell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

21

-8

$83,920

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

+5

$0

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

50

-4

$9,195

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

+2

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

