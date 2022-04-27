How to Watch Graeme McDowell at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Graeme McDowell is in 61st position with a score of -1.
How to Watch Graeme McDowell at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
McDowell's Statistics
- McDowell has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last seven rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- McDowell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
50
-4
$9,195
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
