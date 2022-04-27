Apr 24, 2021; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Grayson Murray walks the fairway from the 1st tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Grayson Murray takes the course in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico. He's looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

How to Watch Grayson Murray at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:

Murray's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Murray has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Murray has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +1 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -4 $17,661 July 22-25 3M Open MC +4 $0

