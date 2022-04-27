How to Watch Grayson Murray at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Grayson Murray takes the course in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico. He's looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Murray's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Murray has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Murray has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-4
$17,661
July 22-25
3M Open
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
