How to Watch Grayson Murray at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, Grayson Murray ended the weekend at -11, good for a 13th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 trying for better results.
How to Watch Grayson Murray at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Murray's Statistics
- Murray has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Murray has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
13
-11
$147,825
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-4
$17,661
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)