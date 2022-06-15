How to Watch Grayson Murray at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 16, 2020; La Quinta, California, USA; Grayson Murray reacts after missing his second putt on the ninth green during the first round of The American Express golf tournament on the Stadium Course at PGA West. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, Grayson Murray ended the weekend at -11, good for a 13th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 trying for better results.

How to Watch Grayson Murray at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Murray's Statistics

Murray has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Murray has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 13 -11 $147,825 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +1 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -4 $17,661

Regional restrictions apply.