How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Greg Chalmers enters play April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 28th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic his last time in competition.
How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Chalmers' Statistics
- Over his last 11 rounds, Chalmers has finished below par seven times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 11 rounds.
- Over his last 11 rounds, Chalmers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-1
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
34
-10
$18,235
