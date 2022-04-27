How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Greg Chalmers plays his shot on the first tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Chalmers enters play April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 28th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic his last time in competition.

How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chalmers' Statistics

Over his last 11 rounds, Chalmers has finished below par seven times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Chalmers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -1 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +3 $0 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship 34 -10 $18,235

Regional restrictions apply.