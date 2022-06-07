Greg Chalmers at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Greg Chalmers plays his shot on the first tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Greg Chalmers missed the cut at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico. He'll be after a better outcome June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Chalmers' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Chalmers has finished below par seven times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Chalmers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -1 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +3 $0

