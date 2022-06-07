Greg Chalmers at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Greg Chalmers missed the cut at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico. He'll be after a better outcome June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Chalmers' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Chalmers has finished below par seven times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Chalmers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-1
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
