Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Greyson Sigg waits to play on the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Greyson Sigg enters play in Fort Worth, Texas ranked No. 197 in the world, and is trying for better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the AT&T Byron Nelson

How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Sigg's Statistics

Sigg has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Sigg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 41 -4 $30,530 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 25 -8 $30,402

