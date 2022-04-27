Skip to main content

How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Greyson Sigg waits to play on the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Greyson Sigg waits to play on the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Greyson Sigg is in 11th position with a score of -5.

How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Mexico Open

Sigg's Statistics

  • Over his last nine rounds, Sigg has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.
  • Over his last nine rounds, Sigg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

41

-4

$30,530

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

25

-8

$30,402

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

48

-4

$19,439

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

68

+11

$24,720

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

West Ham United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

AS Monaco vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy