How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Greyson Sigg is in 11th position with a score of -5.
How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Sigg's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Sigg has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Sigg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
25
-8
$30,402
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
68
+11
$24,720
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
