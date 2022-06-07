How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Greyson Sigg enters play in Toronto, Canada looking for better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Charles Schwab Challenge
How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Sigg's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Sigg has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Sigg has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
