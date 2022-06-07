How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Greyson Sigg waits to play on the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Greyson Sigg enters play in Toronto, Canada looking for better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Charles Schwab Challenge

How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Sigg's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Sigg has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Sigg has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 41 -4 $30,530

Regional restrictions apply.