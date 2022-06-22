How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Greyson Sigg waits to play on the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, Greyson Sigg missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada. He'll be after better results June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Sigg's Statistics

Sigg has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Sigg has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541

