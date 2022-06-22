How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, Greyson Sigg missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada. He'll be after better results June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.
How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Sigg's Statistics
- Sigg has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Sigg has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
