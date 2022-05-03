How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Greyson Sigg waits to play on the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Greyson Sigg hits the links May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a 33rd-place finish in the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.

How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Sigg's Statistics

Sigg has made the cut in five straight events.

Sigg has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Sigg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 41 -4 $30,530 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 25 -8 $30,402 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 68 +11 $24,720

