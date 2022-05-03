How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Greyson Sigg hits the links May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a 33rd-place finish in the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.
How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Sigg's Statistics
- Sigg has made the cut in five straight events.
- Sigg has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Sigg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
25
-8
$30,402
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
68
+11
$24,720
