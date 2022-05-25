How to Watch Harold Varner at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harold Varner enters play May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Southern Hills Country Club following a 48th-place finish in the PGA Championship in the last tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Harold Varner at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Varner's Statistics
- Varner will try to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Varner has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Varner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Varner last played at Colonial Country Club in 2021 and placed 32nd in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$35,000
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
23
+3
$138,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
6
-8
$675,000
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
