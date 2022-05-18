How to Watch Harold Varner at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harold Varner seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 PGA Championship. He finished 49th at the par-72 Southern Hills Country Club in 2021.
How to Watch Harold Varner at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Varner's Statistics
- Varner will look to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Varner has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Varner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
23
+3
$138,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
6
-8
$675,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+4
$0
