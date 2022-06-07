How to Watch Harold Varner at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harold Varner hits the links in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 after a 27th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his last competition.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Varner's Statistics
- Varner will seek to qualify for the weekend for the eighth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Varner has finished below par six times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Varner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
23
+3
$138,000
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
18
-
$133,875
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
