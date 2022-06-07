How to Watch Harold Varner at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Harold Varner III plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Harold Varner hits the links in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 after a 27th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his last competition.

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Varner's Statistics

Varner will seek to qualify for the weekend for the eighth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Varner has finished below par six times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Varner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $32,146 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 23 +3 $138,000 March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 18 - $133,875

