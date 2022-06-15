How to Watch Harold Varner at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 28, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Harold Varner III lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Harold Varner hits the links June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club after a 13th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the last competition he played.

How to Watch Harold Varner at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Varner's Statistics

Varner has qualified for the weekend seven times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Varner has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Varner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 13 -8 $160,515 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $32,146 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 23 +3 $138,000

