How to Watch Harold Varner at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harold Varner hits the links June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club after a 13th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the last competition he played.
How to Watch Harold Varner at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Varner's Statistics
- Varner has qualified for the weekend seven times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Varner has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Varner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
23
+3
$138,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)