How to Watch Harris English at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Harris English carded a 55th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Harris English at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
English's Statistics
- English will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- English has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, English has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- English last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2020 and placed 13th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
55
-7
$17,400
January 6- 9
Sentry Tournament of Champions
30
-14
$108,000
December 2- 5
Hero World Challenge
14
-8
$105,000
November 18-21
The RSM Classic
MC
-3
$0
October 14-17
The CJ Cup @ Summit
MC
-7
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)