How to Watch Harris English at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 10, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Harris English hits from the rough of the second hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Cheryl Evans-Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Harris English carded a 55th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Harris English at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

English's Statistics

  • English will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
  • English has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, English has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
  • English last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2020 and placed 13th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

January 13-16

Sony Open in Hawaii

55

-7

$17,400

January 6- 9

Sentry Tournament of Champions

30

-14

$108,000

December 2- 5

Hero World Challenge

14

-8

$105,000

November 18-21

The RSM Classic

MC

-3

$0

October 14-17

The CJ Cup @ Summit

MC

-7

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

