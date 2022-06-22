How to Watch Harris English at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harris English heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 as the defending champion, having won this tournament in 2021, shooting a -13 on the par-70 course at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Harris English at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV
English's Statistics
- English has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- English has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- English won at TPC River Highlands in 2021, his last trip to the course.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
61
+17
$37,221
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+10
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
55
-7
$17,400
January 6- 9
Sentry Tournament of Champions
30
-14
$108,000
December 2- 5
Hero World Challenge
14
-8
$105,000
How To Watch
Travelers Championship, First Round
Time
/EST
