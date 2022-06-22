How to Watch Harris English at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Harris English plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Harris English heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 as the defending champion, having won this tournament in 2021, shooting a -13 on the par-70 course at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Harris English at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

English's Statistics

English has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

English has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

English won at TPC River Highlands in 2021, his last trip to the course.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 61 +17 $37,221 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +10 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 55 -7 $17,400 January 6- 9 Sentry Tournament of Champions 30 -14 $108,000 December 2- 5 Hero World Challenge 14 -8 $105,000

