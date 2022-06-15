How to Watch Harris English at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Sep 26, 2021; Haven, Wisconsin, USA; Team USA player Harris English putts on the 15th green during day three singles rounds for the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Harris English looks for a higher finish in the 2022 U.S. Open after he took third shooting -3 in this tournament a year ago at The Country Club of Brookline.

How to Watch Harris English at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

English's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, English has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

English has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +10 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 55 -7 $17,400 January 6- 9 Sentry Tournament of Champions 30 -14 $108,000 December 2- 5 Hero World Challenge 14 -8 $105,000 November 18-21 The RSM Classic MC -3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.