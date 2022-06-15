How to Watch Harris English at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harris English looks for a higher finish in the 2022 U.S. Open after he took third shooting -3 in this tournament a year ago at The Country Club of Brookline.
How to Watch Harris English at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
English's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, English has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- English has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+10
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
55
-7
$17,400
January 6- 9
Sentry Tournament of Champions
30
-14
$108,000
December 2- 5
Hero World Challenge
14
-8
$105,000
November 18-21
The RSM Classic
MC
-3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)