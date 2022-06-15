How to Watch Harry Hall at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Harry Hall struggled, missing the cut at Port Royal Golf Course. He's looking for better results in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 in Brookline, Massachusetts.
How to Watch Harry Hall at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hall's Statistics
- Hall has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Hall has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
October 7-10
Shriners Children's Open
8
-17
$204,750
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)