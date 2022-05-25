How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament, Harry Higgs missed the cut at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He'll be after a better outcome May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Higgs' Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Higgs has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Higgs has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- Higgs did not play well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
