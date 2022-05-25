How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Harry Higgs plays his shot on the 8th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament, Harry Higgs missed the cut at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He'll be after a better outcome May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Higgs' Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Higgs has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Higgs has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Higgs did not play well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333

