Harry Higgs reacts after his putt on the 13th green of the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West during round three of The American Express in La Quinta, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Harry Higgs American Express Round Three3514

When he hits the links May 19-22, Harry Higgs will try to improve upon his last performance in the PGA Championship. In 2021, he shot -2 and finished fourth at TPC Craig Ranch.

How to Watch Harry Higgs at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Higgs' Statistics

Higgs has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Higgs has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +7 $0

