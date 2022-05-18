How to Watch Harry Higgs at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links May 19-22, Harry Higgs will try to improve upon his last performance in the PGA Championship. In 2021, he shot -2 and finished fourth at TPC Craig Ranch.
How to Watch Harry Higgs at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Higgs' Statistics
- Higgs has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Higgs has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+7
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
