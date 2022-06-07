How to Watch Harry Higgs at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harry Higgs will appear in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 after a 69th-place finish in Fort Worth, Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
How to Watch Harry Higgs at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Higgs' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Higgs has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Higgs has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
69
+15
$17,388
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
