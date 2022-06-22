How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harry Higgs enters play in Cromwell, Connecticut ranked No. 179 in the world, and is trying for better results June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the RBC Canadian Open
How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Higgs' Statistics
- Higgs has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Higgs has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Higgs failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+15
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
69
+15
$17,388
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
