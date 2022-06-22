May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Harry Higgs watches his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Harry Higgs enters play in Cromwell, Connecticut ranked No. 179 in the world, and is trying for better results June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the RBC Canadian Open

How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Higgs' Statistics

Higgs has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Higgs has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Higgs failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +15 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 69 +15 $17,388 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0

