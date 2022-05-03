How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 14, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Harry Higgs waves to the fans after a birdie on the 9th hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

At the RBC Heritage, Harry Higgs struggled, failing to make the cut at Harbour Town Golf Links. He's trying for a better outcome in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 in Potomac, Maryland.

How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Higgs' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Higgs has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Higgs has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +7 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0

