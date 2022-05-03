How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the RBC Heritage, Harry Higgs struggled, failing to make the cut at Harbour Town Golf Links. He's trying for a better outcome in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 in Potomac, Maryland.
How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Higgs' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Higgs has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Higgs has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+7
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
