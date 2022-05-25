How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Hayden Buckley hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Hayden Buckley enters play in Fort Worth, Texas seeking better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the AT&T Byron Nelson

How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Buckley's Statistics

Buckley has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Buckley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 61 -3 $16,133 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +4 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 13 -11 $74,925

