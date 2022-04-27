How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hayden Buckley hits the links in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico. He's looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Buckley's Statistics
- Buckley has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Buckley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+4
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
13
-11
$74,925
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
66
+5
$42,400
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
68
+11
$24,720
