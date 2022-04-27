How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Hayden Buckley hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Hayden Buckley hits the links in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico. He's looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Buckley's Statistics

Buckley has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Buckley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +4 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 13 -11 $74,925 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 66 +5 $42,400 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 68 +11 $24,720

