How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Hayden Buckley plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Hayden Buckley enters play in Toronto, Canada looking for better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Charles Schwab Challenge

How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Buckley's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Buckley has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Buckley has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +8 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 61 -3 $16,133 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.