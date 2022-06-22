How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hayden Buckley enters the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 coming off a 14th-place finish in the U.S. Open in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Buckley's Statistics
- Buckley has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Buckley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+8
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)