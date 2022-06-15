How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hayden Buckley tries for better results in the 2022 U.S. Open having failed to make the cut at Torrey Pines (North) in 2021.
How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: NBC
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Buckley's Statistics
- Buckley has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Buckley has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+8
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
61
-3
$16,133
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
/EST
