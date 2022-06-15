How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 4, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Hayden Buckley lines up a putt on the eighth green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Hayden Buckley tries for better results in the 2022 U.S. Open having failed to make the cut at Torrey Pines (North) in 2021.

How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: NBC

NBC Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Buckley's Statistics

Buckley has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Buckley has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +8 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 61 -3 $16,133

